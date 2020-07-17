Tracking coronavirus: Orange County schools to discuss reopening plans; CDC extends ban on cruise ships

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:30 a.m. -- The Orange County School Board will discuss reopening plans for students on Friday. The meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.

5:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, some state-supported coronavirus testing sites will have self-swab testing lanes for symptomatic individuals, a move that they expect will reduce wait times and expedite test results. List of locations HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 315,775 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 4,677 deaths. That is an increase in 13,965 cases and 156 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.