Tracking coronavirus: Over 3,000 cases in Florida, 46 dead; FDA clears 5-minute results COVID-19 test

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:00 a.m. -- As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 3,198 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 46.

7:00 a.m. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes. Read more HERE.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

FULL COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA

Advertisement

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com