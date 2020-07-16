Tracking coronavirus: Wearing face masks could get virus under control in weeks, doctor says

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:17 a.m. -- A woman in Winter Springs referred to people who wear facial masks as “cult members” in an outburst outside a local Walmart.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows the woman shouting at onlookers. “You guys are F***ing cult members,” she yells, “I’m not wearing a mask!” See the video HERE.

6:45 a.m. -- As COVID-19 cases increase in Central Florida, some hospitals are trying to make room for those patients.

HCA Healthcare North Florida says four of its locations will push back elective surgeries again as more people sick with coronavirus fill hospital beds and ICUs.

5:30 a.m. -- In our ongoing investigation into coronavirus data compiled by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), FOX 35 News has learned that Centra Care, AdventHealth's urgent care chain, was only reporting positive results to the state, alongside hundreds of other test sites and labs. Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday if all Americans wore a mask it could bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in weeks.

“I think the data is clearly there, that masking works — whether it’s a face covering, whether it’s a simple surgical mask,” Redfield said. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported that there have been 301,810 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 4,521 deaths. That is an increase of 10,181 cases and 112 deaths since Tuesday morning.

