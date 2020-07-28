Expand / Collapse search

Tracking coronavirus: What's included in the new pandemic relief package?; Florida death toll nears 6,000

Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:53 a.m. -- Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely. Read more HERE.

7:17 a.m. -- The GOP unveiled details for a second round of direct payments to American households on Monday, in legislation that has been dubbed the HEALS Act. If you qualified for a check in the first round, you are likely up for a second payment – perhaps for an even larger amount. Details HERE.

6:13 a.m. -- Disney World is changing its mask policy again. 

Disney updates face mask policy

Disney World is changing its mask policy again. Gaiters, bandanas, or masks that don't have at least two layers are not allowed.

5:02 a.m. -- FOX 35 uncovered more errors with Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. This time, the errors were in the wrong child positivity rates being reported. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools has announced that August 10 will mark the start of virtual learning for all students in the district,  whether they are registered for face-to-face instruction or learning through the LaunchEd@Home program.

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 432,747 and the death toll is 5,931. A new report will be released around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news. 