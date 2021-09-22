Tropical Depression 18 forms and could become 'Sam,' forecasters say

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching four systems in the Atlantic, one of which has the potential to become our next named storm.

Peter was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression and remains poorly organized. A turn to the north is expected by tonight, followed by a north-northeastward or northeastward motion through the end of the week. On the forecast track, the center of Peter will continue moving away from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected and Peter should be a remnant low by Thursday.

Rose is moving northwestward over the eastern Atlantic. A turn toward the north is expected on Thursday, followed by a northeastward motion by Friday. Maximum sustained winds are said to be at 35 mph. Little change in intensity is expected during the next couple of days, however, Rose is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Friday or Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Depression 18 has also formed several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is likely that it will become ‘Sam.’

"Most models curve this feature out to sea, one model keeps it South and into the islands next week. Too far out to say anything concrete now. Currently in watch and wait mode," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located about 500 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters during the next few days while it makes a counter-clockwise loop over the north-central Atlantic Ocean. It has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

