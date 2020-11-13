Tropical Depression 31 forms, expected to become hurricane

On the heels of Eta, we have a new tropical depression to watch.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Depression 31 formed over the central Caribbean Sea on Friday. Forecasters say it is expected to strengthen and approach Central America as a hurricane early next week.

According to FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King, once the system reaches hurricane strength, it will impact Central America as a Category 2 storm.

"All model guidance shows a westerly track. Will impact the same areas destroyed by ETA 2 weeks ago as a Category 4."

The NHC says: "A westward to west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to begin by late Saturday and continue through early Monday. On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday."

If the system develops further, which forecasters say it likely will, it would be named Iota, the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The former Tropical Storm Eta was classified as a post-tropical cyclone early Friday, racing off the Southeast Atlantic coast and bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to the Carolinas after moving across north Florida.

One death in Florida was linked to the storm, along with some scattered flooding.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

