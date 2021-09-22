Tropical depression forecast to become 'major' Hurricane Sam

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching several systems in the Atlantic, one of which is expected to become our next named storm.

Tropical Depression 18 is expected to strengthen as it moves across the central Atlantic.

Thedepression is moving toward the west andthis general motion is expected to continue through Friday.A slower motion toward the west-northwest is expected Friday night and continuing into the weekend.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and thedepression could become a tropical storm later today. It is thenforecast to become a hurricane over the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says the system is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane by early next week. We will be tracking and monitoring for where it goes.

As for Peter and Rose, both have downgraded since becoming tropical storms. They are expected to fizzle out.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located about 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores. Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally southward over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.