Tropical depression forms in the Gulf, could become Wilfred

It's been an active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, with 20 named storms before October 1. There is just one name left, but that could change on Thursday.

A well-defined, low-pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to Tropical Depression No. 22. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for further development and forecasters give it a 90-percent chance. It could become a tropical storm in the next day or so.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center believe the system will encounter wind shear and dry air, which will keep it from reaching hurricane status. It should eventually weaken and lift to the northeast

"If this becomes a named storm, it will be Wilfred, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said. "The Greek alphabet will be used after Wilfred. The last time the Greek alphabet was tapped was 2005 when the Atlantic season pumped out 28 named storms!"

Meanwhile, we're keeping our eyes on several other systems, including Sally, which is now a post-tropical depression after making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Alabama and Florida.

Post-Tropical Depression Sally

Sally is now considered a post-tropical depression and is still producing torrential rains. It is expected to move across southeastern Alabama on Thursday. It will then go over central Georgia in the afternoon and evening, moving over South Carolina late Thursday into Friday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to about 30 mph. Little change in strength is expected over the next two days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Governor Ron DeSantis visited Pensacola on Thursday to discuss Sally's impact on the region.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, making it a Category 3 storm. It is said to be moving northwest at 12 mph. The NHC expects Teddy to strengthen more but it should weaken over the weekend. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Teddy will continue north and is no threat to Florida.

Tropical Depression Vicky

Vicky downgraded into a tropical depression on Thursday morning and is moving west 14 mph. It currently is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and the NHC expects it to weaken even more. It should become a remnant low sometime on Thursday, then dissipating Friday night or early Saturday.

Other systems

An elongated area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. A tropical depression could form as forecasters give it a 50 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean, about a few hundred miles east of the Azores. Forecasters give it a 30 percent chance of developing over the next five days. It should reach Portugal on Friday.

