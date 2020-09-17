Tropical depression in the Gulf could strengthen into CAT 1 hurricane

It's been an active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, with 20 named storms before October 1. There is just one name left, but that could change on Friday.

A well-defined, low-pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to Tropical Depression No. 22. It could become a tropical storm by Friday and possibly a Category 1 hurricane as it strengthens, forecasters said.

It should eventually weaken and lift to the northeast.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

"If this becomes a named storm, it will be Wilfred, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said. "The Greek alphabet will be used after Wilfred. The last time the Greek alphabet was tapped was 2005 when the Atlantic season pumped out 28 named storms!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, we're keeping our eyes on two other systems, including a very powerful hurricane.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. It is said to be moving northwest at 12 mph. The NHC expects Teddy to strengthen more but it should weaken over the weekend. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Teddy will continue north and is no threat to Florida.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have increased.

"Earlier satellite-derived wind data indicated that this system does not yet have a well-defined center, but it is producing winds near tropical-storm-force to its east," the NHC said.

A tropical depression or tropical storm could form before the end of the week. This system is forecast to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph through the weekend. Forecasters give it a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates during this very active hurricane season.