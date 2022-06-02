Tropical disturbance brings scattered rain to Central Florida: Impacts for your area

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE

A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico picked up speed as it moved to the northeast toward Florida.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of Central and Southern Florida, including Osceola and Brevard counties, as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico heads in Florida's direction, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A few tornadoes are possible over the southern Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys on Saturday.

There is a 90% chance that the system could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alex, but the NHC says that won't happen until it moves away from Florida.

"The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm off the east coast of Florida by tonight, and some strengthening is forecast tonight through Monday as the system moves farther away from Florida over the western Atlantic."

The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Central Florida, South Florida, and the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the NHC.

POSSIBLE IMPACT TO FLORIDA

FOX 35 has declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day to account for potential changes in the forecast and an increase in local tropical impacts.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque

Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

"Regardless of development, heavy rain looks likely across the Yucatan, western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading into southern and potentially Central Florida from that point on," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

If a stronger system develops, the track could move a bit more north-northwest, increasing local impacts in Central Florida. Heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds could result. We would also have to watch for an isolated tornado risk if a more northerly track emerges.

By Saturday afternoon, the system should clear the Peninsula, heading out to sea. Sunday is looking better with mostly sunny skies.