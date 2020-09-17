Tropical Storm Beta forms in Gulf; Alpha making landfall in Portugal

The Atlantic's record-breaking "crazy" hurricane season got a bizarre European remake Friday as forecasters ran out of traditional names and trotted out the Greek alphabet for subtropical storm Alpha. And the geographically misplaced storm promptly sloshed ashore in Portugal.

But wait there's more. The busy Atlantic is beta testing the Greek alphabet as Beta formed late Friday afternoon. This is only the second time National Hurricane Center forecasters have had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names, with the last time being 2005. Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of traditional names, officially formed little more than an hour before Alpha, prompting the hurricane center to tweet "get out the Greek alphabet."

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards said Central Florida will not be directly hit by any tropical system this coming weekend, but windy conditions will persist.

"A developing wind surge event is shaping up to push a lot of water into our east coast, starting late Saturday. Expect wind and wet weather with dangerous boating conditions," Richards said. "Coastal flooding possible too."

Alpha is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph and should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening overland through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. It is said to be moving northwest at 12 mph. The NHC expects Teddy to strengthen more but it should weaken over the weekend. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Teddy will continue north and is no threat to Florida.

