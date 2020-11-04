Tropical Storm Eta weakens, Florida remains in projected path

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Eta as forecasters say the system could spin towards Florida this weekend.

The latest models from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) show Eta bringing life-threatening flash flooding to portions of Central America.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move over northern Nicaragua through early this afternoon, and then move across Honduras later this afternoon through Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the Gulf of Honduras or the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday."

Eta should become a tropical depression tonight, the NHC said.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Advertisement

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says the path of the system remains uncertain as current models show Eta possibly redeveloping into a tropical storm closer to Florida late Sunday/Monday.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through Nov. 30.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on hurricane season.