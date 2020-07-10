Tropical Storm Fay to bring heavy rain, strong winds to the Northeast

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to come closer to making landfall Friday with rain and flooding expected along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

According to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fay is located about 170 miles south of New York City. The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving north at 12 mph.

Fay is expected to make landfall Friday or Saturday and 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected with the possibility of flash flooding.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast today and move inland over the mid-Atlantic or the northeast United States late tonight or on Saturday," the National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm should weaken down to a tropical depression by early Saturday morning.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

