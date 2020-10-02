Tropical Storm Gamma continues to strengthen, heavy rain expected

Tropical Storm Gamma continues to strengthen as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

The system formed in the northwestern Caribbean on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Gamma is the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A gradual turn toward the north-northwest is expected over the next couple of days, with a decrease in forward speed.

Gamma is expected to produce heavy rainfall that could result in life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, far western Cuba, and well away from the center in the Mexican states of Campeche, Tabasco, and northern Chiapas.

"Current winds at are 50 mph," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King. "Yes, this storm is going to stay away from Florida, but you can't deny the fact it's going to send to quite a bit of moisture our way."

Additional strengthening is expected before Gamma makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. After landfall, a slight weakening is expected.

King said rain chances begin to increase early Saturday afternoon and will continue into Sunday. One-to-three inches of rain is expected around Orlando with heavier amounts east of the city.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Dzilam Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya

West of Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

Another tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development chances remain low at 40%.

Here in Florida, there is a possible growing threat of heavy tropical rainfall late Saturday into Sunday. Current rainfall modeling is generating some rather generous accumulations across the Florida Peninsula during the weekend.

Areas south of Cape Canaveral, specifically the Treasure Coast region (Martin and St. Lucie Counties) received upwards of 8-10" of rain Thursday afternoon, any tropical rain on top of that this weekend could spell trouble.

Bottom line, have the umbrellas handy this weekend, and perhaps a Plan "B" if you had any ambitions to head into the outdoors.

