Tropical Storm Josephine to strengthen, second system closer to U.S. being watched

Our 10th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season is continuing its march over the Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, a second system closer to the United States is being monitored.

Tropical Storm Josephine formed on Thursday morning, according to The National Hurricane Center (NHC). According to an update on Friday morning, It's located about 680 miles east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Josephine is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says the storm is still staying far enough to the northeast of the Leeward islands to prevent major damage.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. No impact on Florida is expected.

Advertisement

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Meanwhile, the NHC is monitoring another disturbance.

An area of low pressure is located about 100 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

"Some additional development is possible during the next couple of days, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during that time as the system moves east-northeastward well to the southeast of New England and to the south of the Canadian Maritime provinces," the NHC said.

The system has a 40-percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 50-chance of development over the next 5 days.

Josephine is now the earliest named 'J' storm on record, according to forecasters.

Hurricane scientist Phil Klotzbach tweeted that the current record for the earliest Atlantic 'J' storm was Jose, which formed on Aug 22, 2005.

The ninth named storm this season, Hurricane Isaias, made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., last week after it broke the record for the earliest "I" storm in the Atlantic basin, according to FOX News.

| Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to stay updated on the latest information during hurricane season. |

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on the Atlantic.