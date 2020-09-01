Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean

article

Tropical Storm Nana has formed south of Jamaica.

In the 1 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Cyclone 16 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana and is located 120 miles south-southeast of Negril, Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northern Honduras

Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras

Belize

Nana is the 14th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 15 is forecast to move further away from land.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal.

For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms.

Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

