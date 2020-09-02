Tropical Storm Nana to become hurricane, poses no threat to Florida

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Nana is likely to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday or early Thursday.

Nana is located about 150 miles northeast of Limon, Honduras packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras today and likely be approaching the coast of Belize tonight and early Thursday," the NHC said. "Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Nana is forecast to become a hurricane later today or tonight before it reaches the coast of Belize."

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Entire coast of Belize

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal

Entire coast of Belize

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala border

Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras * Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco is located 350 miles northwest of Bermuda.

"Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Weakening should begin by Thursday, with Omar likely to become a remnant low by Thursday night."

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

