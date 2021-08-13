Tropical Storm Warning issued for portion of Florida as Fred nears

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping an eye on Fred, which remains a tropical depression, but is expected to regain strength and become a tropical storm on Friday on its approach toward Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight or Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, and Granma

The southwest coast of Florida from Englewood south and east to Ocean Reef

"On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba through tonight, be near the Florida Keys on Saturday, and near the west coast of Florida on Sunday. the NHC said Friday morning. "Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fred could become a tropical storm again later today."

Impacts to Central Florida could include some heavy tropical downpours and breezy, gusty winds. As a result, FOX 35 Storm Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

There could potentially be some flooding in lower-lying areas. As of now, East Central Florida can expect pockets of heavy rain: 3 to 5 inches on the west side of the peninsula and 1 to 3 inches on the east side. Isolated tornado spin-us are possible.

While Fred has shifted away from the Eastern Florida Peninsula, the western portion of Florida is still in NHC's cone of uncertainty.

Behind Fred, there is another tropical wave which now has a 70 percent chance for development in the next 2 days.

If named, this system could be our next named storm "Grace".

