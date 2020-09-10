Tropical system could impact Florida, 6 others being monitored

Today is the day: the peak of hurricane season has arrived and the tropics are busy.

FOX 35 is currently watching several systems in the Atlantic, including one that is expected to cross over Florida this weekend.

The area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is centered a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Central Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"This system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend," the NHC said, giving it a 30-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Advertisement

Tropical storms Rene and Paulette continue to swirl in the Atlantic. Paulette is expected to weaken and then restrengthen over the weekend. Rene is forecast to gradually strengthen during the next 48 hours and is expected to be near hurricane strength by Friday night.

Both Rene and Paulette are no threat to land.

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa could become our next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. Forecasters give it a 90-percent chance of developing. If it does, it would be named Sally.

Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend and has a 40-percent chance of developing as it moves westward.

We're also watching another trough of low pressure that has developed over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Chances of development remain low at 20-percent.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure located just off the coast of North Carolina is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity and has a 0-percent chance of development.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.