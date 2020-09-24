Trump supporters line up hours ahead of Florida rally on Thursday

article

President Donald Trump returns to Florida on Thursday to make a campaign appearance in Jacksonville.

Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport for his Great American Comeback Rally, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.

Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee recently.

Supporters started camping out several hours before the president's expected arrival.

Hours ahead of his appearance, President Trump was in Washington to pay respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump -- both wearing masks -- stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 News as we provide live coverage from the event on Thursday.