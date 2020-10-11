Trump to hold first rally back after COVID-19 diagnosis in Sanford

President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail just days after a doctor said he is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus. His first stop: Sanford, Florida.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday said that President Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by “currently recognized standards” he is no longer considered a transmission risk.

The President's campaign said that he will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in Sanford, Florida on Monday, October 12th. This is the same event that President was forced to cancel last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

If you would like to attend, you will need to register for tickets online -- even if you registered last time. You can only reserve two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis. Register on President Trump's website.

Doors open for the event at 4 p.m. and it should begin at 7 p.m.

The President revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last week. He was then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2nd but returned to the White House on October 5th after receiving aggressive treatment including an antibody cocktail. He made his first public appearance on Saturday, as hundreds gathered to hear him speak about his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.

During the event, President Trump said “I’m feeling great,” and was thankful for the good wishes and prayers he received as he recovered.

Monday’s rally will come a little more than three weeks before the election. Sanford is in Central Florida’s I-4 corridor, which is typically a fiercely contested region of the state.

