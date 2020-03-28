Trump warns of possible quarantine order for New York and New Jersey

article

President Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he was considering "an enforceable" quarantine for New York and New Jersey and parts of Connecticut. The decision could come as early as the end of the day.

He didn't say out any specifics other than to say that travel would be restricted out of the quarantine zone and that it would be for a two week period. It was unclear how the order would be able to be enforced.

The president said he didn't want to do it but is considering it as a possible drastic measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus from the hard-hit area to the rest of the country. He said New Yorkers were going to Florida and bringing the coronavirus there.

President Trump made the comments as he was leaving the White House to head to Norfolk, Virginia to see off the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship that was going to head to New York to provide emergency hospital rooms.

The quarantine would not apply to truckers driving in and out of the zone to deliver goods, according to the president. He also said it would not affect the trade of goods.

>NYC nurses plead for protective gear

Advertisement

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a Saturday afternoon news conference that there are 52,318 total coronavirus cases in New York, 7,328 people have been hospitalized, 1,755 are ICU patients and 2,726 have been discharged. The death toll has risen to 728.

When alerted to the president's statement, Cuomo said he had no idea what the president was talking about.

"I don’t even know what that means,'' Cuomo said. "I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. ... I don’t like the sound of it."

It isn't clear whether the federal government has the power to impose such restrictions on states. Under the country’s constitutional system, states have the power and responsibility for maintaining public order and safety. The federal government is empowered under the law to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but it's not clear that means Trump can order state residents to stay put.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.