U.S. Navy's newest destroyer named after fallen Florida soldier

The U.S. Navy's newest destroyer is docked at Port Canaveral.

The ship is named after a Central Floridian and it will be commissioned this weekend.

The USS Delbert Black has hangar space for two Seahawk helicopters and can launch 95 tomahawk missiles. It is docked at Port Canaveral because it will be commissioned here over the weekend. The U.S. Navy wanted the widow of the first-ever Master Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, Delbert Black, to be able to attend. Delbert passed away in 2000.

There are about 300 sailors on board the ship. They man, maintain, and operate it. Some of them dress the ship up in red, white, and blue banners and flags.

This is only the second time that such an important event will occur at Port Canaveral. The last time was in the 90s when the port hosted a commissioning ceremony. The Delbert Black destroyer was supposed to be commissioned last year but it was damaged when another vessel crashed into it, causing a delay.

The commissioning ceremony will be held on Saturday.

