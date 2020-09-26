ULA delays Sunday's launch of spy satellite; 2 more launches planned

article

United Launch Alliance has delayed the launch of its Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 mission for the second time in two days.

"The launch of the ULA #DeltaIVHeavy #NROL44 mission is now set for no earlier than Sept. 28. Additional time is needed for the team to test and evaluate the swing arm retraction system."

The mission was set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. A new official launch time has not been provided.

ULA says the launch is set for no earlier than Monday -- the same day the next Starlink mission for SpaceX is set to launch.

MONDAY, SEPT. 28: SPACEX STARLINK MISSION

SpaceX will launch its 13th batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday. The 60 satellites are for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. The mission was scrubbed on Sept. 17 due to weather.

Liftoff time is set for 10:22 a.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: SPACEX FALCON 9 GPS

SpaceX hopes to launch the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System after the mission was delayed several times since last year.

The launch has been moved up from its Sept. 30 date.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.