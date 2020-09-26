ULA hopes to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket on Tuesday evening

article

After delaying the launch four times in two days, United Launch Alliance (ULA) is expected to send its Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 rocket into space on late Tuesday night.

The space company said that while the rocket is ready for launch, it is taking extra precautions and has scrubbed a launch that had been planned for 12:02 a.m. Tuesday due to concerns over the weather.

The launch will now take place at 11:58 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The most recent update from ULA said that there is a 40 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch on Tuesday evening.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket was originally scheduled for liftoff on Sunday, before being moved to Monday, and then early Tuesday. A previous delay was tied to issues with the swing arm retraction system which has since been resolved.

SpaceX also had a launch of a Falcon 9 rocket planned for Tuesday, but on late Monday, it announced it is now targeting Wednesday. It will carry the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System. This mission has also been delayed several times since last year.

SpaceX will also soon launch more Starlink satellites into space after scrubbing two previous attempts. On Monday, it was supposed to lift off but was scrubbed due to weather. This will be the company's 13th batch of Starlink satellites to send into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. A new liftoff time has not yet been announced.