ULA postpones early morning launch of Delta IV Heavy rocket

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has once again delayed the launch of its Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 mission, the fourth time in two days.

The space company said that while the rocket is ready for launch, it is taking extra precautions and has scrubbed a launch that had been planned for 12:02 a.m. Tuesday due to concerns over the weather. The launch will now take place at 11:58 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket was originally scheduled for liftoff on Sunday, before being moved to Monday, and then early Tuesday. A previous delay was tied to issues with the swing arm retraction system which has since been resolved.

SpaceX also has a launch of a Falcon 9 rocket planned for Tuesday. It will carry the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System. This mission has also been delayed several times since last year and it remains unclear if ULA's delay will impact the launch schedule.

MONDAY, SEPT. 28: SPACEX STARLINK MISSION

SpaceX planned to launch its 13th batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, but the launch was scrubbed due to weather.

The 60 satellites are for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. The mission was previously scrubbed on September 17th as well.

A new liftoff time has not yet been announced.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: SPACEX FALCON 9 GPS