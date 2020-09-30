ULA scrubs launch of Delta IV Heavy seconds before planned liftoff

article

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket was scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida late Thursday but was scrubbed.

ULA has been plagued with delays all week as the launch has been postponed multiple times since its original launch date of Sunday, Sept. 27.

Officials said they discovered a hydraulic leak in their ground system earlier this week, which resulted in delays. There were also issues with a retracting arm ahead of another attempted launch. Mother Nature has also prompted further delays.

Late Wednesday night, the Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack (TCSR) called a hold at T-minus 7 seconds, according to ULA. TCSR controls the final 10 seconds of the countdown. The safety system worked as intended to stop the countdown if a problem is detected.

ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the NROL-44 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

There are also two more launches planned for the next two days.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1: SpaceX Starlink mission

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, October 1 at 9:17 a.m. EDT for a Falcon 9 launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the 14th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2: SpaceX GPS III

SpaceX is now targeting Friday, October 2 for Falcon 9’s launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04. Its mission for the Air Force is now set for liftoff at 9:43 p.m.

