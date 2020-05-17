ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket, bringing U.S. Space Force plane into space

After scrubbing the launch the day before, United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched its Atlas V rocket, which was carrying a U.S. Space Force plane, on Sunday.

The original time for the launch was Saturday at 8:24 a.m., but ULA scrubbed it because of unfavorable conditions. It was then moved to the second window of 10:13 a.m. but "no-go" weather conditions caused the launch to be moved to 10:23 a.m.

The launch was rescheduled to Sunday morning and successfully completed lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 9:14 a.m.

The rocket carried an X-37B orbital test vehicle for the US Space Force. The X-37 is also known as the "spaceplane."

“X-37B is a really interesting machine,” said Jim Chilton, Boeing Space & Launch Div. SVP. “It's a reusable spacecraft.”

Chilton said the X-37B can fly without a crew and conduct experiments on its own, citing that “it can be rapidly reconfigured to host a wide variety of experiments, it can take off from standard launch pads on rockets, and land autonomously through public airspace."

No crew means it can stay in space longer. The X-37B was recently on a mission that lasted more than two years.

To honor those who lost their fight and who are still fighting during the pandemic, a written dedication was affixed to the Atlas V rocket. It reads, “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and frontline workers. America Strong.”

This is the 139th mission for ULA. It is the 84th for an Atlas V rocket.

“It was a beautiful launch, a little bit short for us, with the hanging clouds overhead - could have been a little better, but otherwise a beautiful launch,” said Alan Walters, with AmericaSpace News.

Meanwhile, SpaceX also had a planned launch for Sunday but has since moved it to Tuesday, also due to weather. They will send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, carrying its next batch of Starlink satellites. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 3:10 a.m.

