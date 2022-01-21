ULA to launch Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral on Friday

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to launch an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral on Friday afternoon.

The rocket will carry two satellites into orbit. Those satellites will help improve flight safety.

Liftoff is set for 2 p.m. So far, the weather is 70-percent go for launch.

You can watch the launch live in the FOX 35 News App.

