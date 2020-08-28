ULA will try for a 3rd time to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral

article

United Launch Alliance will try for a third time to send a Delta IV Heavy rocket into orbit when a four-hour launch window opens up at Cape Canaveral early Saturday morning.

In a pre-fueling weather briefing late Friday, Delta Launch Control said conditions at Cape Canaveral are acceptable for proceeding into cryogenic tanking operations at Space Launch Complex-37. The weather outlook remains favorable throughout the evening. The forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of allowable liftoff conditions, with the only possible concerns being cloud thickness and cumulus clouds.

All rules are green and "go" at the present time. The launch window opens at 2:04 a.m. EDT. We will stream the launch live on our website and mobile app here.

If ULA is able to launch on Saturday morning, then SpaceX will attempt to launch the next batch of Starlink satellites from a Falcon 9 on Sunday, at 10:03 a.m. ET.