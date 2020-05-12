Universal CityWalk to reopen on Thursday with limited hours, free self-parking

article

Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public starting May 14th.

Universal Orlando Resort made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. They said that select CityWalk venues will open between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

They said that select shopping and food options will be available with a limited menu and seating. Other venues, like Blue Man Group, all nightclubs, and Universal Cinemark, will remain closed.

Self-parking will reportedly be free and valet parking will not be available.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Additional venues may be added over time, and hours of operation are subject to change," Universal Orlando added.

