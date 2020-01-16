Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stop in Central Florida

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Central Florida on Thursday.

On President Donald J. Trump's website, an event listed for January 16 is titled 'Latinos for Trump' and will be attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Nacion de Fe, 4555 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. Tickets can be obtained on President Trump's website. There is a two-ticket limit per mobile number. Tickets are first-come, first-serve.

Vice President Pence will stop earlier in the day in Tampa, as he hosts a 'Keep America Great Rally.'

Pence's Florida visit comes just a day after impeachment articles were signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and sent to the Senate. Florida representative Val Demings is serving as one of seven impeachment managers for the impeachment trial.

