Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris to visit Orlando on Monday

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris will make two stops in Florida on Monday -- the first day of in-person early voting in the state.

Harris will travel to Orlando and Jacksonville. In Orlando, she will attend an early vote launch drive-in rally at 11:15 a.m.

The Senator temporarily stopped campaign events last week when two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden's wife, Jill, made a campaign stop in Lake Mary on Friday on behalf of her husband who is up against President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

The 'Women for Biden' event was held at a private home. The longtime educator’s speech focused on education.

She also encouraged people to go out and vote as early voting is set to begin. Grace Nelson, the wife of former senator Bill Nelson, also spoke at the event.

Trump was in Sanford, Miami, Fort Myers, and Ocala this week campaigning with less than 3 weeks until Election Day. Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in Ormond Beach on Saturday.

