Video shows man attacking 73-year-old outside Publix in Winter Haven

Police need your help finding the person accused of punching a 73-year-old man outside a Publix in Winter Haven.

Surveillance video captured the attack.

Police say the victim confronted a driver who he says almost drove into him. They say that's when the driver got out of his truck and punched the older man who said he would call police.

MORE NEWS: Family of Tyre Sampson launches petition to shut down ride that killed him

They say the suspect then knocked the older man to the ground, hit him repeatedly and almost broke his

Police say if you recognize him, call 863-401-2256.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.