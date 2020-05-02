Volusia County beaches are now open for leisure

You can once again sit or sunbathe on the sand in Volusia County.

Beaches reopened Saturday for leisure activities, but visitors must follow social distancing guidelines.

At New Smyrna Beach, blankets and chairs were already on the sand early in the morning. Beach patrol getting ready for big crowds this weekend.

Groups on the beach will be limited to six people and social distancing rules. People must stay 10-feet apart.

Beach patrol says they're not in the business of splitting up families, but they want people to exercise good judgment.

Parking is very limited. There's no driving on the beach, and the off-beach parking lots are going to be very limited.

If you don't follow those social distance, guidelines fines can range from $50-$500. You can even face jail time.