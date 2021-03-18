Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood hit while riding bike in Port Orange

article

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been hit while biking in Port Orange, the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Sheriff Chitwood was hit while on his bike in Port Orange on Thursday afternoon.

They said that he is being transported with minor injuries but is in good spirits.

The crash is said to have happened around 4:30 p.m. at Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street.

"Thanks for your well wishes and patience for further info," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

