Weather conditions shift launch window for ULA Atlas V rocket on Saturday

Due to weather conditions, the launch window of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on Saturday has been moved to 10:13 a.m. EDT.

The first window opened at 8:24 a.m. but ULA scrubbed it because of unfavorable conditions.

A military space plane for the U.S. Space Force is expected to hitch a ride to orbit on Saturday morning from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The primary payload on the USSF-7 mission is the X-37B, an unpiloted space plane, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle.

This will be the 139th mission for ULA. It is the 84th for an Atlas V rocket.

ULA says it was critical to perform the launch of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at its scheduled time, despite the COVID-19 emergency happening around the globe.

To honor those who lost their fight and who are still fighting during the pandemic, a written dedication was affixed to the Atlas V rocket that will ride into space.

It reads: “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and frontline workers. America Strong.”

If the rocket is cleared for liftoff, that will happen at 10:13 a.m.

Saturday’s launch is the first of two launches happening this weekend. On Sunday, SpaceX will send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying its next batch of Starlink satellites. Lift-off is targeted for 3:53 a.m. ET.

