Will Monday bring record-high coronavirus cases after weekend spike?

Later Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health will release the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Saturday, a record 9,585 new cases were reported in the state, along with 24 more deaths.

Sunday saw 8,530 news cases and 29 additional deaths.

As of Sunday, the number of cases of coronavirus in the state rose to 141,075 since the pandemic began back in March.

The total number of reported deaths in the state since March was 3,419.

There were 43,784 new cases reported for the week ending on June 28, which was two times more than the week prior.

And, the age demographic of people contracting the virus has dropped significantly in the state.

The median age of new cases in Orange County is 32 years old.

Governor Ron DeSantis warning elderly people to avoid crowds and limit contact with others.

The governor is also asking everyone to act responsibly.

Gov. DeSantis gave a statewide coronavirus update on Sunday from Pensacola.

