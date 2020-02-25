Woman faces murder charge after zipping boyfriend inside suitcase, deputies say

A Florida woman was arrested on a second-degree murder charge after detectives said her boyfriend died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours.

Deputies on Monday afternoon responded to a residence in Winter Park, near Aloma Avenue and Goldenrod Road, where they were met by Sarah Boone, 42.

Boone told deputies that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., 42, were playing a game of "hide-n-seek."

She said they thought it would be funny if her boyfriend got inside the suitcase, adding that they had been consuming alcohol.

She said she went upstairs and passed out in her bed, but hours later, she woke up to her cellphone ringing multiple times.

She said she then realized her boyfriend was possibly still inside the suitcase, and when she unzipped it, she found Torres unresponsive and not breathing.

Advertisement

Boone called 911 and deputies arrived to find Torres dead.

In an arrest report, deputies said there was a small laceration on his lip and what appeared to be some bruising around his eye.

Investigators said they retrieved two videos on Boone's cellphone.

They said the first video began recording on Feb. 24 at 11:12 p.m., in which Torres could be heard repeatedly yelling out Boone's name.

Deputies said Boone is heard laughing and saying, "For everything you've done to me, [expletive] you! Stupid!"

Detectives said Torres is heard saying, "I can't [expletive] breathe, seriously," with Boone replying, "Yeah that's what you do when you choke me."

They said Torres continued to call out to Boone saying that he couldn't breathe, to which she is heard saying, "That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me."

The second video began recording on Feb. 24 at 8:20 p.m., in which detectives said Torres is heard yelling out Boone's name.

The report said the suitcase was in a different position during the second video.

After homicide detectives conducted their preliminary investigation, Boone was arrested.

An autopsy will be performed on Torres to determine his exact cause of death.