Woman severely injured in Daytona Beach brawl, suspects sought

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects involved in a massive brawl that left a woman severely injured.

Police say a large fight broke out last Saturday just before 3 a.m. on Seabreeze Blvd. that spilled out onto Grandview Avenue. Video of the incident was caught on a nearby security camera.

A group is seen in front of Robbie O’Connell’s Pub when the fight broke out. Dozens of people swarmed the area. The fight grew so large that it caused disruptions to traffic after spilling into the street.

A woman was injured during the incident. She remains in the hospital.

"We're looking for anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have video of it," police said.

If you can assist, please contact Detective Troy Belden at (386) 671-5246.