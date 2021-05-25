Woman spills drink on Casey Anthony at Florida bar during argument over ex: report

article

Police were called to a bar in West Palm Beach after a woman reportedly spilled a drink on Casey Anthony during a ‘heated’ argument over an ex, TMZ reports.

The incident reportedly happened at O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the fight started between Anthony and another woman over an ex-boyfriend that both of them had dated at the same time. The woman then reportedly spilled a drink on Anthony's leg and things escalated.

"The report notes that the call came in as someone throwing a drink in another person's face," TMZ reports.

The woman and Anthony have reportedly had a longstanding feud and are former friends. Anthony's public relations rep told TMZ that she would not be pressing charges.

Anthony also reportedly turned down the option of filing a restraining order.

Anthony is famous after being accused and then acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Last year, records showed that Anthony had filed papers to start a private investigation company in West Palm Beach.

