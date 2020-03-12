WWE fans eagerly await status update for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa

article

Tampa, a city with roots in wrestling, is slated to host its first-ever WrestleMania event. As major events become canceled or postponed across the U.S. in an effort to slow down the coronavirus from spreading, fans are wondering if the main event for World Wrestling Entertainment will be added to the growing list.

WrestleMania brings together people from all around the world. Around 80,000 people from up to 90 different countries are expected in Tampa to watch their favorite wrestlers at Raymond James Stadium on April 5. However, it is still unknown if the show will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump and health officials continue to warn against large gatherings.

The status is also unknown for other WWE events leading up to the big show, such as Axxess, scheduled to begin Thursday, April 2 and NXT TakeOver, scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Amalie Arena.

Since Monday, several major events have been canceled or postponed including: E3, the largest video game conference, in Los Angeles; Coachella, a two-week music festival; Ultra Music Festival in Miami, a three-day outdoor electronic music festival; and even St. Patrick’s Day parades in Boston and Chicago.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the season will be suspended “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. On the same day, the NCAA said games -- including some which were scheduled to be held in Tampa’s Amalie Arena – will be played without fans.

As of Wednesday, there were no plans to alter WrestleMania's schedule, according to a tweet from the City of Tampa. However, earlier this week, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said city officials will likely be meeting Thursday to discuss the status of major events in the city.

It was a little over a year ago when WWE announced Tampa was the host city for 2020. If canceled or postponed, it would be the first time the entertainment company has had to face a decision like this.

Either way, fans want an answer. On Twitter, some were split on what they think WWE should do:

“@WWE you guys need to cancel your show and wrestlemania until Covid-19 stops.”

“I really hope they cancel WrestleMania or make some kind of special arrangement cause there’s people from all across the world coming here.”

“Let’s hope Wrestlemania doesn’t get cancelled due to the corona virus.”

“This stupid virus is gonna cancel @WWE wrestlemania!!! This sux!”



In Florida, three new coronavirus cases were announced Wednesday, which brings the total number of cases in the state to 26 with two deaths.

