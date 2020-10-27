Zeta to bring hurricane conditions to Gulf Coast by Wednesday

article

Zeta was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way over the Yucatan Peninsula, but forecasters say it is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Zeta was located less than 100 miles from Progreso, Mexico and less than 600 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

The system continues to produce strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula. Storm surge and hurricane warnings have been issued for the northern Gulf Coast.

Advertisement

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City Louisiana to Navarre Florida

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Allen to Progreso Mexico

Cozumel

Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Zeta is the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season. Zeta is the 6th named storm of the Greek alphabet used in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. With that, the season has now tied with the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season for the most named storms in one season. One more named storm and this year will become the new record holder.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.