Orange, Osceola counties stay-at-home order goes into effect Thursday night
The mandate begins at 11 p.m. in both counties.
Flagler school employee tests positive for coronavirus
The number of cases in Florida has neared 2,000.
Rent assistance program offered in Orange County
A lot of people are out of work right now due to coronavirus and the bills are piling up. Now, Orange County has announced a rent assistance program.
Board games making a comeback
With thousands of families stuck at home, self-isolating, game night is making a comeback.
Winter Springs couple stuck on cruise
A couple from Central Florida is stuck on a cruise ship right now. Dozens of people on board have "flu-like symptoms" and more people are getting sick every day.
Central Florida doctor calls on community to help with PPE
A Central Florida doctor is calling on the community to help keep healthcare workers safe.
Osceola County issues stay at home order
Non-essential workers are asked to stay home in Osceola County. The order extends to non-essential businesses.
FOX 35 anchor Stephen Hauck returns from Honduras
FOX 35 anchor Stephen Hauck has returned from Honduras after traveling to the country as part of a ministry that rescues street children. His return had been delayed due to travel concerns over the coronavirus.
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Orange County
A drive-thru testing site is opening at the Orange County Convention Center. The drive-thru testing began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases in Florida rise to nearly 2,000 cases, death toll now at 23, health officials say
They reported that as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there are 1,682 total positive coronavirus cases in Florida.
Protective supplies needed
Masks and other protective gear are essential for those on the front-lines in the fight against coronavirus. Residents of Flagler County are being asked to donate items.
Students begin learning from home
With schools closed until at least next month, students will make the switch from classroom to remote learning.
Altered senses reported by some coronavirus patients
It is no yet conclusive, but doctors in Europe and Asia said some of their patients are losing sense of smell after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Democrats, DeSantis square off on 'shelter in place'
Florida Democrats have been lambasting Gov. Ron DeSantis for not issuing a statewide “shelter in place” order that would replicate directives governors, mayors and county commissioners in other parts of the nation have made to stunt the spread of the virus.
Stores adding extra precautions
Stores are adding barriers between customers and cashiers to protect employees and customers.
Millions of medical supplies arrive in Orlando, to be distributed across the state, officials say
Face masks have arrived in Orange COunty and millions more are on the way.
Stores in Central Florida begin to limit capacity, encourage social distancing
Both an Academy and 7-Eleven in Lake Mary have started to limit the number of people that can be inside each store.
President Trump declares major disaster in Florida amid COVID-19 outbreak
President Donald Trump has approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request to have a major disaster declared in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida Democrats urge Governor DeSantis to issue 'stay-at-home' order as coronavirus cases in Florida rise
The Florida Democratic Party that they want the order issued to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Petition to shut down Florida has over 200,000 signatures
As of Wednesday morning, the petition had over 227,000 signatures and it continues to grow.