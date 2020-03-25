Winter Springs couple stuck on cruise
A couple from Central Florida is stuck on a cruise ship right now. Dozens of people on board have "flu-like symptoms" and more people are getting sick every day.

FOX 35 anchor Stephen Hauck has returned from Honduras after traveling to the country as part of a ministry that rescues street children. His return had been delayed due to travel concerns over the coronavirus.

Masks and other protective gear are essential for those on the front-lines in the fight against coronavirus. Residents of Flagler County are being asked to donate items.

Florida Democrats have been lambasting Gov. Ron DeSantis for not issuing a statewide “shelter in place” order that would replicate directives governors, mayors and county commissioners in other parts of the nation have made to stunt the spread of the virus.