Chances for 1st named storm of 2021 to develop increases

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching a non-tropical low pressure system about 800 miles east of Bermuda. It currently has a 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The low is expected to move westward over warmer waters Thursday night into Friday, and will likely become a subtropical cyclone near Bermuda.

However the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast, away from the United States, into an unfavorable environment by late Sunday.

The system will generate long-period swells at area beaches by Sunday. If the system does become a named storm, it will be called ANA – our "A" storm kicking off the coming Hurricane Season which officially begins on June 1.

Winds will remain breezy, out of the east, so expect a moderate risk for rip currents this weekend.

Partly sunny and dry conditions persist Friday and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s along the coast with mid to upper 80s across the interior.

Regardless of development, land impact looks unlikely.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

By Sunday, temperatures in Central Florida will hit 90 degrees, with mid-80s along the coast.

High pressure will park itself on top of the area Monday, so expect temperatures to soar into the mid-and-upper 90s early next week.

