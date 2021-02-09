Dense Fog Advisory kicks off this Tuesday in Central Florida

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Very low visibility is expected so give yourself enough time to get into work and school. The foggy mornings will continue through late week as local moisture levels remain fairly high.

Expect a very warm day today. Highs will soar into the lower 80s in many locations, skies will be mixed with sun and clouds. It might take a bit this morning for the fog to ease entirely so, mostly cloudy conditions will be the theme through about 11 a.m.

A weak pocket of weather energy will skirt to our North today. This will drive the local rain chances by this afternoon. Around Orlando and the surrounding area, rain chances will hang in the 20% or less range.

All the while, Northern Florida will see greater coverage at 50% after 1 p.m. Heavy downpours and isolated lightning will both be possible. Strong to severe storms are not in the cards today.

