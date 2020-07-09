'Fay' on deck: 80% chance of development

An area of low pressure located about 60 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina has a high chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11:00 AM, the thunderstorm activity was located over the Atlantic Ocean, well east and northeast of the low's center.

The low is expected to move northeastward or north-northeastward, just offshore of the Outer Banks on Thursday, then along the mid-Atlantic coast through Friday night.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Advertisement

The system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England over the next few days.

Gusty winds are also possible.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system on Thursday.

The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is "Fay."

Download the FOX 35 weather app to track the tropics, daily forecast videos, live radar, and more.