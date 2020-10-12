Forecasters monitor tropical wave moving through Atlantic

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave that could develop further.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave have shown some signs of organization.

They said that the wave is located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is moving westward near 15 mph.

Some additional development is possible, as the NHC gives it a 30 percent chance of development. However, FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said that "overall, the odds are not looking great."

