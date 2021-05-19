Forecasters tracking system with potential to become named storm 

Could we see yet another early start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season? It's certainly possible with the potential for some development of low pressure near Bermuda over the weekend.

Right now there's not a whole lot to track but according to the FOX 35 STORM TEAM forecast models and our partners at the National Hurricane Center, slow development will be possible by the weekend.

"X" marks the spot on the 5-day tropical weather outlook. The area of concern is Northeast of Bermuda and overall developmental chances remain low – right around 30% as of right now.

Upper-level winds will usher the possible system quickly to the Northeast. Regardless of development, land impact looks unlikely.

A look at current forecast modeling does in fact reveal a "spin" over the open Atlantic over the weekend. Again, any development will be slow if at all. We will be tracking in the FOX 35 Storm Center regardless over the weekend.

If the system does become a named storm, it will be called ANA – our "A" storm kicking off the coming Hurricane Season which officially begins on June 1.

