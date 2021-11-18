FOX 35 Storm Team Storm Tracker Radar: The Next Generation

The FOX 35 Storm Team has upgraded its Storm Tracker Radar with next-generation technology to keep you and your family safe from severe storms.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar features dual-polarization technology, which generates two scans -- one horizontal and one vertical -- of the atmosphere.

"We can take you inside a storm, literally dissecting it," explained FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

King was on hand as crews installed the new radar on top of an 80-foot tower near the FOX 35 transmitter in rural eastern Orange County on Thursday morning.

"The new technology in FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar allows us to decipher heavy rain, which can make other radar scans appear fuzzy, from actual rotation in a cloud top," King explained. "This upgraded technology allows us to alert you faster to exactly what's coming your way when we're tracking storms."

"The radar beam scans up to 300 miles from the tower site," he added.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said, "We have your back in more ways than one with our new and improved radar… A live feed of our new radar is beamed directly into the FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck so we can track storms from the road too."

In the studio, the FOX 35 Storm Team tracks storms from start to finish until the threat is over.

"You can depend on us to keep you ahead of stormy weather as soon our forecasting tools indicate there's something headed our way," promised FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "We alert you as soon as we see something coming on Storm Tracker Radar by declaring FOX 35 Storm Alert Days up to three days ahead of time."

"You can track storms right along with us whether we're in the Thunder Truck or in the studio," FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Kristin Giannis added. "FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar has a live feed directly on our website, FOX35Orlando.com, and the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app too. So you can time out approaching storms wherever you are."

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar is "the cornerstone of everything we do" to inform and protect you, says King.

